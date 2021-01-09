You can still do it. FC Schalke 04 wins against Hoffenheim and celebrates another victory after 30 games without a win in the Bundesliga. Tasmania Berlin thus retains its questionable Bundesliga record.

VMany people no longer thought it possible, but it happened: FC Schalke 04 won a game in the Bundesliga. The Royal Blues defeated TSG Hoffenheim 4-0 and ended a scary series. Schalke had previously been without a win for 30 games in a row.

The celebrated match winner was Matthew Hoppe. The 19-year-old scored a three-pack – it was the striker’s first Bundesliga goals. The fourth goal came from Amine Harit, who prepared the other three goals.

Here you will find content from Twitter In order to interact with or display content from Twitter and other social networks, we need your consent. Activate social networks

This saved the Revierklub from setting the negative record for Tasmania Berlin. The Berliners had a total of 31 games in a row without a win in the 1965/66 season. With the first success since January 17, 2020, the Revierclub sent an important sign of life in the fight against relegation.

Schalke leaves the last place in the table

Nevertheless, the situation with seven points after 15 match days remains critical for Schalke, who at least gave up the last place in the table to Mainz 05. TSG with coach Sebastian Hoeneß missed connecting to the midfield and calming things down.

At the Hoppe gala, Sead Kolasinac’s Bundesliga comeback almost went under after three and a half years. But the professional on loan from Arsenal FC was allowed to lead his team onto the field as captain for the injured Omar Mascarell. With his physical game and some advances, Kolasinac brought life to the Schalke game. Again and again he was wanted by his teammates and showed that he is the hoped-for reinforcement.

TSG initially limited itself to the defensive and built on counter opportunities. A counter-attack (23rd) almost led to success when Schalke’s goalkeeper Ralf Fährmann had to save Belfodil’s shot in dire need with a foot defense. Ferryman was also in the focus of shots from Andrej Kramaric and Diadie Samassekou (30th).

Schalke started out committed and strong in duels. Hoppe (14th) missed the first chance after good preparatory work by Harit, who showed a lot of enthusiasm. Initially, the Revierkicker showed too little courage in the game forward and hardly developed a goal danger. The lead fell surprisingly shortly before the break. The ball came to Hoppe via Kolasinac and Harit, who overcame TSG goalkeeper Oliver Baumann with a nice lob and celebrated his first goal. It was Schalke’s first goal since December 13th and 341 minutes of deadlock.

After the change, the Kraichgauer increased their offensive efforts. Once again it was Ferryman who prevented the equalizer from a deflected shot from Melayro Bogarde (48th) and kept Schalke on course for victory. With the second and third goals from the former Regionalliga striker, the decision was made and Schalke celebrated the longed-for first win of the season after Harit’s goal.