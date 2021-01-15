The FC Schalke 04 Looking for reinforcements in the relegation battle, apparently stumbled across old player files from the club’s own archive and, after Sead Kolasinac’s return, also expressed interest in Klaas-Jan Huntelaar and Rafinha, who were both active for the club in better times .
Now the consultant Rafinhas spoke up and fueled the speculation with ambiguous statements.
Allegedly, the now 35-year-old Rafinha is said to have built a clause in the contract with his current club Olympiacos Piraeus that allows him to transfer free of charge. The Brazilian’s advisor, Ricardo Scheidt, spoke tellingly about the existing rumors of a return to FC Schalke 04.
“Rafinha has a contract with Olympiakos until June 21. He is 35 and now decides alone where he goes. I will not comment publicly on whether there was contact or not,” said Scheidt Sky the speculation continues to simmer.
He has been seeded for the Greeks since his move in summer 2020, but Rafinha was absent from the squad in the last two games without giving reasons. Should the experienced right-back actually pull back to Schalke, Piraeus would have a problem, because with the German-Tunisian Mohamed Dräger you would only have a regular replacement for Rafinha’s position in the squad.
On the other hand, the Greek series champion in Super League 1 is already nine points ahead of the second AEK Athens. In any case, Rafinha will not be able to be forced to stay when the “Heart Club” calls out.
Scheidt’s vague statements suggest that the topic is very hot, yes Sky-Reporter Max Bielefeld describes the case differently. “The idea of a return was brought to the Rafinha side from outside. No contact so far, Olympiakos doesn’t want to lose him and it wouldn’t cost very little,” tweeted Bielefeld. His colleague Dirk Große Schlarmann also currently considers the transfer to be unlikely.
“There is currently NO idea from FC Schalke 04 to get him, there was also no contact!
The topic came about differently – let’s call it a “romantic idea” that would certainly also please. But, btw: it would also cost something “, also cleared up large Schlarmann with the rumor of the freedom of transfer.
