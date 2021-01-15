Now the consultant Rafinhas spoke up and fueled the speculation with ambiguous statements.

He has been seeded for the Greeks since his move in summer 2020, but Rafinha was absent from the squad in the last two games without giving reasons. Should the experienced right-back actually pull back to Schalke, Piraeus would have a problem, because with the German-Tunisian Mohamed Dräger you would only have a regular replacement for Rafinha’s position in the squad.

Scheidt’s vague statements suggest that the topic is very hot, yes Sky-Reporter Max Bielefeld describes the case differently. “The idea of ​​a return was brought to the Rafinha side from outside. No contact so far, Olympiakos doesn’t want to lose him and it wouldn’t cost very little,” tweeted Bielefeld. His colleague Dirk Große Schlarmann also currently considers the transfer to be unlikely.

“There is currently NO idea from FC Schalke 04 to get him, there was also no contact!

The topic came about differently – let’s call it a “romantic idea” that would certainly also please. But, btw: it would also cost something “, also cleared up large Schlarmann with the rumor of the freedom of transfer.