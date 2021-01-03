Schalke also loses against Hertha and is not competitive. With the 0: 3 against the staid Berliners, the team is still well served. Saturday the Royal Blues could set the Tasmania record.

Hanging heads at FC Schalke – the team also loses in Berlin and is about to break Tasmania’s Bundesliga record

Sports “Save the record” Now the Tasmania fans feel sorry for Schalke

M.arc Uth became evident. The FC Schalke 04 striker was desperate after the 3-0 draw at Hertha BSC. His team was still well served after another weak performance with the three goals conceded. “If we play like we did in the second half, then we are not competitive,” said Uth after the game. The defeat extended the Royal Blues’ horror series by another game – Schalke have now been without a win in the Bundesliga for 30 games across all seasons.

Next Saturday, the team could set a Bundesliga record that was considered inviolable. If Schalke does not win against Hoffenheim, the team sets the negative record for Tasmania Berlin from the 1965/66 season. The club from the Neukölln district would thus lose its unique selling point in German football.

A scenario that the fans of the current league club are obviously afraid of. Before the game at Hertha, a dozen Tasmania supporters demonstrated in front of the Berlin Olympic Stadium to encourage Schalke. “Save TAS the record” or “This is our record”, it said on signs. It didn’t help, only a victory against Hoffenheim would save Tasmania.

Tasmania remains last in the all-time table

Tasmania today has nothing to do with the club from the 1960s. After a bankruptcy, only the name connects the two clubs. Tasmania, founded in 1973, is the official legal successor of the club, which was relegated from the Bundesliga in 1966.

After years in the lowlands of Berlin football, Tasmania leads the table of the Oberliga Nord. The team had won seven out of nine games by the time the Corona break occurred. It is unclear when the league will resume operations.

In any case, it is clear that Schalke Tasmania will not dispute another inglorious record. The Berliners certainly have the last place in the eternal Bundesliga table.