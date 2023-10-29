Ein a pronounced cry that only a few football stadiums in Germany can produce, was heard when the eternity of six minutes of stoppage time was finally over. There was only a hint of enthusiasm in this reaction to FC Schalke’s 3-2 win against Hannover 96; relief and the joy of being relieved, at least for a moment, dominated.

Freed from acute fears for the future, from frustration over the ongoing loss of importance of what was once such a large and important club of their hearts. “The team has been waiting for this moment for several weeks,” said coach Karel Geraerts. “It was important to show that we are still alive, the pressure on the players and the whole club was enormous.”