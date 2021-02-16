French football club PZhS defeated Catalan Barcelona in the first leg of the 1/8 finals of the Champions League.

The meeting took place in Barcelona, ​​her score was 4: 1. Lionel Messi scored against the home team. He converted a goal from the penalty spot in the 27th minute of the match. Kilian Mbappé (32, 65, 85) and Moise Keene (70) scored goals for PZhS.

Recall that at the same time, FC Liverpool with a score of 2: 0 won over Leipzig in the first match of the 1/8 finals of the Champions League.

Earlier, AiF.ru talked about the main intrigues and confrontations of the 1/8 finals of the Champions League.