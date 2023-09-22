The intensity rises in the UEFA Champions League, where two European giants, Porto and Barcelona, collide on matchday 2 after victories in their debut. Both teams arrive with the confidence of a first victory, but in this contest, only one will maintain its winning streak. Join us in the preview of this exciting European duel!
In which stadium is FC Porto vs FC Barcelona played?
City: Porto, Portugal
Stadium: Do Dragao
Date: Wednesday, October 4
Schedule: 9:00 p.m. in Spain, 4:00 p.m. in Argentina and 1:00 p.m. in Mexico
How can you watch FC Porto vs FC Barcelona on television in Spain?
Television channel: Movistar Champions League
How can you watch FC Porto vs FC Barcelona on television in Argentina?
Live stream: DirecTV
How can you watch FC Porto vs FC Barcelona on television in Mexico?
Live stream: Sky or Blue to Go
How can you watch FC Porto vs FC Barcelona on television in Colombia?
Live stream: DirecTV
|
Rival
|
Date
|
Competition
|
Portimonense
|
October 8th
|
Portuguese League
|
Antwerp
|
October 25
|
UCL
|
Vizela
|
October 29th
|
Portuguese League
|
Estoril
|
November 3
|
Portuguese League
|
Antwerp
|
November 7
|
UCL
|
Rival
|
Date
|
Competition
|
Grenade
|
October 8th
|
The league
|
Athletic
|
October 22
|
The league
|
Shaktar Donetsk
|
October 25
|
UCL
|
real Madrid
|
October 28
|
The league
|
Real society
|
November 5th
|
The league
On the part of FC Barcelona, Ronald Araújo, who had a muscle injury in his femoral biceps, is expected to return and could enter the squad. Pedri will also not be available for Xavi until mid-October. He is sensitive for the culés who lose their most creative player in the midfield.
Marcano, Namaso and Evanilson are the three confirmed absences from the Portuguese team for the European duel.
Barcelona: Ter Stegen; Cancelo, Koundé, Christensen, Balde; Romeu, De Jong; Raphinha, Gavi, Joao Félix and Lewandowski.
Port: Costa, Joao Mario, Pepe, Carmo, Zaidu, Franco, Varela, Eustaquio, Ivan Jaime, Galeno and Taremi
|
Barça victories
|
Ties
|
Barça defeats
|
4
|
0
|
1
|
Result
|
Date
|
Competition
|
Barcelona 2-0 Porto
|
August 26, 2011
|
European Super Cup
|
Porto 2-0 Barcelona
|
November 15, 2003
|
Friendly
|
Porto 0-2 Barcelona
|
March 6, 2000
|
Champions League
|
Barcelona 4-0 Porto
|
February 29, 2000
|
Champions League
|
Barcelona 3-0 Porto
|
April 26, 1994
|
Champions League
Porto 1-2 Barcelona
