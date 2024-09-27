You are avid players of EA Sports FC on computers? Then you will certainly need a nice refill FC Points at a discounted price. On Instant Gaming you can purchase various game currency packages at a discount, with for example the 5900 FC Points package for around €36. Don’t miss out on this promotion you just have to go to this pageor use the box you see below.
The codes are valid for the game via the EA App in the PC version. You will be sent a code to enter in the store to redeem your points.
EA Sports FC FC Points
FC points are used in Ultimate Team mode to get card packs and access Ultimate Draft (but not only). You can also use them in Volta Football to unlock new clothing items. They are a fundamental part of the game and allow you to broaden access to content.
When do you open the Instant Gaming product page you will notice a lower price than what we have indicated. This is actually the pre-VAT price, so it is not final. The price indicated at the beginning of the news is the correct one, at least at the time of writing. Offers may change at any time and the number of units available is limited.
#Points #Sports #discount #Instant #Gaming #lets #promotion
Leave a Reply