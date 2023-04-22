The players of the Orenburg football club in Voronezh won against the local Fakel in the match of the 24th round of the Russian Premier League (RPL). The match ended with the score 3:1 in favor of the guests.

“In the first half, the teams took three penalties for two, and each led to a goal. In the 23rd minute, Gabriel Florentin shot from the 11-meter mark into the post, Alexander Ektov scored the ball on the rebound, ”says the website RPL.

In FC “Fakel” the ball was scored by Georgy Gongadze (32, penalty).

“Orenburg” with 36 points is in eighth place in the standings of the championship of the Russian Federation. “Torch” (18) – on the 14th. In the next round, Orenburg will host Nizhny Novgorod, the game will take place on April 30. On April 28, Voronezh will meet Dynamo Moscow on the road.

Earlier that day, Khimki near Moscow met with Torpedo from Moscow in the match of the 24th round of the RPL. The game took place on the home field of the Moscow Region team and ended with the score 4:2 in favor of the hosts.

In FC Khimki, goals were scored by Butta Magomedov (34th minute), Reziuan Mirzov (59th, from the penalty spot), Vladimir Khubulov (63rd) and Nemanja Glavchich (67th). Among the Torpedo players, the goals were scored by Andre Felipe (45th, from the penalty spot) and Ilya Stefanovich (52).