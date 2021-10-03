Zapping Goal! Football club FC Nantes: top 10 top scorers in Ligue 1 history

Beaten this Wednesday by Stade de Reims (3-1), FC Nantes reacted well by winning this Sunday on their lawn against ESTAC (2-0), thanks to goals from Andrei Girotto (58th) and Ludovic Blas (69th).

“It’s a huge satisfaction. We had just lost in Reims and I said I was not satisfied with our performance. The boys reacted well, even if it is in difficulty. These are three points that are welcome . It is still fragile. It is the opponent who has put us in difficulty the most. Alban Lafont gave us a very good match. There are things to correct. But if we are in difficulty and we win, I sign, “said the coach of the Canaries, Antoine Kombouaré, in a post-match press conference, before justifying the absence of Nicolas Pallois in his starting XI. “These are my choices. We take three goals in Reims. It is not the fault of those who do not play. But we have to change something. It is a choice, to re-organize and try something. J I have a group of 21 players, with fierce competition. We saw the entrants come back well. We have people who can pretend. “

