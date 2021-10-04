Zapping Goal! Football club FC Nantes: the 10 biggest sales of the Canaries

Never has a victory for Stade Rennais brought so much joy to the supporters of FC Nantes. Thanks to goals scored just before and just after the break by Gaëtan Laborde (45th) and Flavien Tait (46th), the SRFC offered itself the scalp of PSG (2-0) Sunday at Roazhn Park and made the Canaries happy. .

The finest observers of FC Nantes have pointed out that this defeat would de facto prevent PSG from remaining undefeated this season and from breaking the record of 32 consecutive matches without defeat in Ligue 1 (1994-1995 season). Before the stinging setback in Rennes, the capital club’s series stretched to 15 straight games without defeat.

“After the setback of PSG in Rennes, FC Nantes keeps for one more season its record of 32 consecutive games without defeat in Ligue 1,” said Grégory Jullian on France Bleu. If the commentator Julien Brun reported the news in the middle of the match, Simon Reungoat, of Hit West, savored in the same way with the slightly ironic mention “Friendship Bretonnes. “