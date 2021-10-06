Zapping Goal! Football club FC Nantes: top 10 top scorers in Ligue 1 history

A week after the broadcast of a report in Belgium on the corruption taking place in the transfers of footballers, the justice of the kingdom has taken a new step in Operation Clean Hands, which particularly targets two agents, Mogi Bayat and Dejan Veljkovic. If the first named refuses to collaborate with justice, the second is a repentant, having exchanged confessions against a reduction of sentence.

We thus learn that with the complicity of the agents, a dozen clubs would have deceived the local tax authorities via the transfers of players for a sum of around 31 M €. Standard, Anderlecht, FC Bruges, Genk, a club headed by Mogi Bayat’s brother, or even Mechelen are those who have defrauded the most through false contracts. After such revelations, the Belgian justice will be able to before more quickly in its investigation and to make the link (or not) with Mogi Bayat. Some overseas media are also announcing a rapid closure of the file. So we should soon know …

