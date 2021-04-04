Football club “Krasnodar” commented on the departure of Murad Musaev from the post of head coach of the team. This is reported on April 4 “Sport-Express”…

“After the match with Grozny“ Akhmat ”, Musaev submitted a letter of resignation of his own free will. The club’s management went to meet his decision. Krasnodar thanks Murad Olegovich for his work and wishes him success in his future coaching career, ”the football club said in a statement.

It is noted that in the near future the name of the new head coach of the team will be known.

The resignation of Murad Musayev became known on April 3. The Sport-Express edition emphasized that the main, but not the only candidate for his replacement is the former CSKA coach Viktor Goncharenko.

Musaev began his coaching career at the Krasnodar Academy. He led the core team in 2018. Then Musaev took over as acting head coach of Krasnodar after the resignation of Igor Shalimov. Officially, the head coach was Oleg Fomenko. This was due to the fact that Musaev did not have a Pro coaching license. Last season, the expert passed the exam and officially became the head of the team.

Under him, the “bulls” twice became the bronze medalist of the Russian Premier League (RPL), and also made their debut in the Champions League.

On the same day it was reported that Krasnodar lost to Akhmat with a score of 0: 5 in the match of the 24th round of Tinkoff – RPL. Prior to that, on March 7, the club lost to Spartak (1: 6).