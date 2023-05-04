Football club “Krasnodar” defeated Togliatti “Akron” in a penalty shootout in the match of the first stage of the final of the Cup of Russia.

The main time of the match ended with a draw score 0:0, and the home team turned out to be stronger on penalties. The meeting ended with a score of 4:2, writes NSN.

Thus, the team from Krasnodar was able to win the third consecutive victory on penalties. Prior to this, the wards of Vladimir Ivic defeated Rostov (5: 3) and Krylya Sovetov (3: 0), notes RT.

At the 84th minute of the match, the stadium lights went out, causing the game to be suspended for less than a minute. Only scoreboards and billboards continued to work. Lighting was promptly restored.

Earlier, FC Akron, which plays in the First League, beat Torpedo Moscow, Lokomotiv, Dynamo and Spartak in the regional playoffs.

In the second stage, the Krasnodar club will meet with the Yekaterinburg “Ural”, reports “Sport Express”. Earlier on Wednesday, May 3, Ural lost to CSKA on aggregate in the final of the Russian Premier League (RPL), the site notes. aif.ru.