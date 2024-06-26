The transfer market is full and so are the rumors. This is undoubtedly one of the strangest reports that have emerged in this transfer window: according to the German newspaper Bild, FC Juárez would be very interested in hiring a Borussia Dortmund figure and would be making an offer that is very difficult to reject. This is the forward Sébastien Haller, 30 years old.
This newspaper claims that Haller would be Dortmund’s fifth option up front, after Serhou Guirassy, Niclas Füllkrug, Youssoufa Moukoko and even Nuri Sahin. In this context, the Juárez Braves would have made an irrefutable offer to the French-born forward who represents the Ivory Coast.
The border team would tempt the forward by offering him a salary close to 10 million euros, which would make him the highest paid footballer in the entire Liga MX.
The former Ajax, West Ham, Eintracht Frankfurt player, among others, has an approximate market value of 10 million euros and a contract until June 2026, according to the specialized portal Transfermarkt.
In the 2023/2024 season, Haller did not have the best of his campaigns. He played 388 minutes in 14 Bundesliga games, did not score a goal and only gave one assist. In 60 minutes played in four Champions League games, he scored one goal.
In 76 minutes played in a DFB Pokal match, Haller scored a pair of goals.
It seems that at first Haller is not part of Dortmund’s plans for next season and the success of the operation will depend on the Juárez board being able to convince the player.
