🤯🇲🇽🇨🇮 According to @BILDFC Juarez is interested in the signing of Borussia Dortmund’s striker Sebastien Haller.

The Mexican side is tempting the player offering him a salary of around $10 MILLION, which would make him the highest-paid player in the league. 😳 pic.twitter.com/uYesPIoNu8

— All Fútbol MX 🇲🇽 (@AllFutbolMX) June 26, 2024