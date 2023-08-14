Blue Cross continues to search for a top-level striker for the Apertura 2023 tournament of the MX League. La Máquina Celeste currently only has Diber Cambindo, a reinforcement that has been left behind and who has had disastrous performances in his first games as an element of the Máquina Celeste.
According to the most recent reports, the cement board is very interested in hiring michael santosstriker for Talleres de Córdoba. The Uruguayan attacker is the priority of the La Noria team, however, they will have to battle with another Liga MX club to get his signing.
Information from reporter César Luis Merlo indicates that Santos is practically already fixed with FC Juarez and that in the next few days the incorporation of the Uruguayan and Diego Valoyes to the Braves would be announced.
According to these reports, the only way Michael Santos would reach Cruz Azul would be if the negotiations with FC Juárez fell unexpectedly.
The Braves board would have offered approximately 3.5 million dollars for the Uruguayan striker.
The Celestial Machine has no goal. This was demonstrated in the 2023 Leagues Cup and the start of the MX League. Adding insult to injury, the reinforcement they brought in for that position has been a flop thus far.
In just a few games, Diber Cambindo has earned the rejection of the sky-blue fans and it seems that he is not the forward that the team needed.
Time is running out for the Cruz Azul board and the team still hasn’t hired a striker.
Willian José’s option was totally ruled out and it seems that Michael Santos will not make it to La Noria either.
