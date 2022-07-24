This coming week will be a double date in Mexican soccer and, in the middle of the week, FC Juárez will receive Tigres UANL on the corresponding day 5.
The auriazul team will arrive as the top 3 of the classification, while the border team will seek to get among the best eight in the championship.
When is? Tuesday July 26.
What time does it start? 7:00 p.m. (Mexico City time).
Where? Olympian Benito Juarez; City Juarez Chihuahua.
TV Channels | Fox Sports (Mexico); fubotv, Fox Soccer Plus and FOX Deportes (United States).
enter this link to see which channel is televising the game in your country!
Online Streaming | foxsports.com (Mexico); foxsports.com (United States).
The feline team defeated the red and black Atlas team without major complications on matchday 4 of the 2022 Apertura by 2-0 at ‘El Volcán’ and with that they rose to third place in the general classification.
The border team fell on date 4 of the Apertura 2022 tournament in their visit to Aguascalientes due to the minimum difference against Rayos de Necaxa, so they will want to recover the three points at home.
Lineup FC Juarez (4-4-2) | Talavera; Gomez, Arribas, Salcedo, Olivera; Lainez, Dueñas, Salas, Medina, Fernández and Silvera.
UANL Tigers Lineup (4-3-3) | Nahuel Guzman; Javier Aquino, Lichnovsky, Reyes, Angulo; Cordova, Pizarro, Vigon; Fulgencio, Gignac and Quiñones.
It seems that the feline team has woken up and the local team, as well as their reinforcements, seem not to be enough for the Braves to get a favorable result against the pupils of Michael HerreraTherefore, the team from San Nicolás de los Garza will win.
FC Juarez 1-2 Tigres UANL.
