Place: Juarez, Chihuahua

Stadium: Olympic Benito Juarez

Hour: 9:05 p.m.

Ties: one

FC Juarez: one

Defenses: Alan Mozo, Gilberto Sepulveda, Jesus Orozco, and Alejandro Mayorga.

Media: Fernando Beltran, Fernando Gonzalez, Carlos Cisneros, Victor Guzman

Forwards: Ronaldo Cisneros and Roberto Alvarado

"Macías is doing well in his recovery, in this last stage of recovery. In terms of nutrition and strength measurements, he is doing very well."

💻 https://t.co/hR2c0F2h2K pic.twitter.com/OR9Ov4u7cp – MARCA Claro (@MarcaClaro) January 18, 2023

The attacker is expected to reappear for Matchday 11, when Chivas face Tuzos del Pachuca. That is to say, he would be summoned and could be ready on February 11 of this year.

Chivas will have a week of reflection, of correcting mistakes that have cost them goals; Fernando Hierro traveled to Europe, in something that he had already scheduled

According to information from the Tv Azteca journalist, Alejandro Ramírez, on Monday the manager left for Spain on a trip he had already planned. It is expected that for the next commitment against Bravos he will already be back to witness the match.

Defenses: Luis Rodríguez, Carlos Salcedo, Alejandro Arribas, and Maximiliano Olivera.

Media: Alan Medina, Jesus Dueñas, Jordan Sierra, Mario Osuna

Forwards: Gabrie Fernandez and Dario Lezano

Andrey Estupiñan will be a new player for Juárez de México. Details are missing for the Colombian to play in Liga MX

Now the reflectors have settled on the Colombian Andrey Estupiñan, who rotates in the orbit of the Braves group. He currently does not have a team and good things are said about him.