The team of the Chivas del Guadalajara He is hurt after his 2-1 defeat at the hands of the Red Devils of Toluca, so now they are looking to turn the page in their matchday 4 game.
The rojiblancos have 4 points in the tournament and are in eighth place in the competition, so they know that a victory as visitors would give them the opportunity to climb the rungs.
For their part, the Juarez Braves they fell by a 4-1 win against the Tuzos del Pachuca. The border team have 3 points and are in 12th place in the general table. Those led by coach Hérnan Cristante know that a defeat could send them to the last places.
When?: Saturday January 28
Place: Juarez, Chihuahua
Stadium: Olympic Benito Juarez
Hour: 9:05 p.m.
You can enjoy the game through the signal Fox Sports.
Chivas: 3
Ties: one
FC Juarez: one
Goalie: Miguel Jimenez
Defenses: Alan Mozo, Gilberto Sepulveda, Jesus Orozco, and Alejandro Mayorga.
Media: Fernando Beltran, Fernando Gonzalez, Carlos Cisneros, Victor Guzman
Forwards: Ronaldo Cisneros and Roberto Alvarado
Latest news from Chivas
macias back
The front Jose Juan Macias He will be back in the rojiblanco team. After the injury that sidelined him from the courts and left him out of the Qatar World Cup, next Monday ‘JJ’ will rejoin the chiverío’s training sessions.
The attacker is expected to reappear for Matchday 11, when Chivas face Tuzos del Pachuca. That is to say, he would be summoned and could be ready on February 11 of this year.
Fernando Hierro goes to Europe
Despite the bad moment that the Guadalajara team is going through, the sports director Fernando Hierro He decided to go to Europe to settle a personal matter.
According to information from the Tv Azteca journalist, Alejandro Ramírez, on Monday the manager left for Spain on a trip he had already planned. It is expected that for the next commitment against Bravos he will already be back to witness the match.
Goalie: Alfredo Talavera
Defenses: Luis Rodríguez, Carlos Salcedo, Alejandro Arribas, and Maximiliano Olivera.
Media: Alan Medina, Jesus Dueñas, Jordan Sierra, Mario Osuna
Forwards: Gabrie Fernandez and Dario Lezano
Latest news from FC Juarez
The substitute for Machís
After the loss of the player Darwin Machís, everything seems to indicate that the border team has already found who will be his replacement.
Now the reflectors have settled on the Colombian Andrey Estupiñan, who rotates in the orbit of the Braves group. He currently does not have a team and good things are said about him.
FC Juárez vs Chivas – FORECAST
FC Juarez 1-2 Chivas.
#Juárez #Chivas #schedule #channel #online #streaming #lineups #forecast
Leave a Reply