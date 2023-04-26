Defenses: Miguel Layún, Sebastián Cáceres, Néstor Araujo, Luis Fuentes

Media: Richard Sanchez, Alvaro Fidalgo, Diego Valdes, Alejandro Zendejas

Forwards: Jonathan Rodriguez and Henry Martin

The first of them is Julian Quinones, current striker and scorer for Atlas. Due to his developed scoring nose, America would bet on his services.

The second is the Argentine from Sevilla Alejandro ‘Papu’ Gomezwho began to sound to defend the cause of the Azulcremas ahead of the Clausura 2023.

Defenses: Carlos Salcedo, Luis Rodríguez, Adrián Mora, Alejandro Arribas

Media: Alan Medina, Javier Salas, Jordan Sierra, Alan Sonora, Agustin Urzi

Forwards: Gabriel Fernandez

It was in the semifinal of the 2016 Copa MX when Toluca and Querétaro faced each other. On that occasion Volpi scored from the penalty spot. Talavera tried to guess, although the ball hit the bottom of the far post.