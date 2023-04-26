Next Saturday the Águilas del América close their participation in the regular phase of the tournament, when they enter the always complicated field of the Benito Juárez Olympic to measure forces against the Bravos.
The Azulcremas come from a tie in the Clásico Capitalino against the Pumas, thus reaching 31 points and momentarily positioning themselves in second place in the competition. Now, they know that a victory in this game would help them, although they will also have to wait for Toluca and Chivas to lose their matches.
For their part, although it is true that the Bravos de Juárez have no aspirations for the playoffs, they will seek at all costs to win to get out of the last places in the general standings and thus avoid paying a fine. Those led by coach Diego Mejía are motivated after getting a valuable draw against Toluca at the Nemesio Díez.
Goalie: Luis Malagon
Defenses: Miguel Layún, Sebastián Cáceres, Néstor Araujo, Luis Fuentes
Media: Richard Sanchez, Alvaro Fidalgo, Diego Valdes, Alejandro Zendejas
Forwards: Jonathan Rodriguez and Henry Martin
The two signings that America has in mind
The regular phase of the tournament is not over yet and stove football has begun to make a name for itself. Now, the first reports detail that there are two players that the club follows closely.
The first of them is Julian Quinones, current striker and scorer for Atlas. Due to his developed scoring nose, America would bet on his services.
The second is the Argentine from Sevilla Alejandro ‘Papu’ Gomezwho began to sound to defend the cause of the Azulcremas ahead of the Clausura 2023.
Two players with a foot and a half out
On the other hand, and continuing with stove soccer themes, the two players who would have their hours counted in the Coapa team are Luis Fuentes and Miguel Layún. The two footballers are still not giving the last stretch and could leave at the end of the Apertura 2023.
Goalie: Alfredo Talavera
Defenses: Carlos Salcedo, Luis Rodríguez, Adrián Mora, Alejandro Arribas
Media: Alan Medina, Javier Salas, Jordan Sierra, Alan Sonora, Agustin Urzi
Forwards: Gabriel Fernandez
Talavera client of Volpi
Last Sunday Tiago Volpi scored his goal from eleven steps, deceiving goalkeeper Alfredo Talavera. However, it is not the first time that the Brazilian scores against a native of La Barca, Jalisco.
It was in the semifinal of the 2016 Copa MX when Toluca and Querétaro faced each other. On that occasion Volpi scored from the penalty spot. Talavera tried to guess, although the ball hit the bottom of the far post.
Juarez vs America – Betting Tip
FC Juarez 0-3 America
