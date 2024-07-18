FC Juárez will host Club América on Matchday 4 of the 2024 Apertura Tournament of Liga MX, the two-time Mexican soccer champion will seek to stay in the top spots from the border.
The team led by Claudio Maldonado has also just received Club Universidad Nacional in the middle of the week.
Meanwhile, the blue-cream team will also arrive from having visited Nuevo León, meaning that it will make two visits on the double date.
Below, we leave you with all the necessary information for the preview of this match between the Braves and the Eagles.
City: Ciudad Juarez, Chihuahua, Mexico.
Stadium: Olympic Benito Juarez.
Date: July 20th
Schedule: 21:10 hours
Referee: Not available
VAR: Not available
fuboTV, Foxsports.com, FOX Sports App, FOX Deportes (United States) and Fanatiz Mexico, ViX+, Fox Sports Mexico, Fox Sports Premium (Mexico).
|
Rival
|
Result
|
Competition
|
Toluca
|
3-2 D
|
Liga MX
|
Lion
|
1-1 E
|
Liga MX
|
Mazatlan
|
0-2 V
|
Liga MX
|
Athletic of San Luis
|
3-2 V
|
Liga MX
|
Saints
|
2-1 V
|
Liga MX
|
Rival
|
Result
|
Competition
|
Querétaro
|
1-3 V
|
Liga MX
|
Athletic of San Luis
|
2-1 D
|
Liga MX
|
Tigres UANL
|
2-1 V
|
Liga MX Super Cup
|
Blue Cross
|
1-0 V
|
Liga MX
|
Blue Cross
|
1-1 E
|
Liga MX
On July 25, the border team will have an international friendly against Eintracht Frankfurt from Germany in their stadium and tickets are already being sold.
This week the blue-cream team presented its reinforcement in the defensive midfield, the Mexican Alan Cervantes joined the project of André Jardine in search of the third championship.
FC Juarez: Sebastian Jurado, Edson, Moses Mosquera, Francisco Calvo, Ralph Orquin; Jesus Venegas, Diego Campillo; Jairo Torres, Diter Villalpando, Aviles Hurtado and Angel Zaldivar.
America: Luis Angel Malagon; Israel Reyes, Igor Lichnovsky, Ramon Juarez, Cristian Calderon; Javairo Dilrosun, Jonathan dos Santos, Erick Sanchez, Alvaro Fidalgo; Diego Valdes and Henry Martin.
FC Juarez 1-3 America.
