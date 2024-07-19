This Wednesday, July 20 at 9:10 p.m. from the Benito Juárez Olympic Stadium, FC Juárez will face Club América in the corresponding Matchday 4 of the 2024 Apertura Tournament.
The Ciudad Juárez Bravos team will seek its first victory of the competition after having accumulated a draw and two losses in the first three dates, while the blue-cream team is coming off a 1-0 away loss to Tigres UANL and will seek to win its second match of the competition.
In this way, in the following list we name five predictions that could happen in this commitment.
The Eagles have already suffered two defeats in less than four games, something that was not in their plans, but they have had to suffer the results, so they cannot afford another setback, especially against a rival like the Braves, who are usually an easy opponent for the capital team.
It is possible that the Eagles win by one or two goals, since in their last visits to Ciudad Juárez they have won by 0-1 and 0-2 victories, matches without much proposal from the locals and with blue-cream dominance.
The starting goalkeeper for the blue-cream team will not concede a goal in this match, although the Bravos have scored five goals in three games, and will face a stronger defense after recent results.
The ‘Bomb‘He was on a roll, but he was unable to score in Matchday 3, so against the Braves he will seek to remain at the top of the scoring table.
After several weeks of negotiations, the Chilean defender will finally be registered and will be able to return to activity with the Eagles and surely André Jardine will start him against the Braves.
