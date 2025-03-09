The chance was to take a closer look at the relegation place, because the competitors Saarbrücken and Cottbus met directly at the same time (and the Saarlanders won 2-1). But FC Ingolstadt did not manage to shorten the distance to Cottbus, the third of the third division, because he was defeated 0-2 with Hansa Rostock himself. FCI trainer Sabrina Wittmann did not avoid describing the defeat on the Baltic Sea as “deserved” and above all criticized the performance of her team in the first round. Pressing was hardly accessed “because we didn’t find our structure”.

Adrien Lebeau promptly used a gap in front of the defense chain and, after a short hour, met 1-0 (29th), even before the break, Sigurd Haugen increased after strong preparatory work by Benno Dietze to 2: 0 (42.), “at the unfavorable time”, as Wittmann found.

And so there was nothing left in the second round, although Ingolstadt, according to the trainer, placed “a lot of value on force and presence of the box”. But even when Hansa was double-decimated after yellow-red cards against King Manu (82nd) ​​and Ahmet Gürleyen (90th), Rostock’s feet were always in between “.