The best offensive in the third division has once again demonstrated its qualities: FC Ingolstadt won 5-2 (2-0) at SV Wehen Wiesbaden on Saturday, overtaking the Hessians in the table. The Schanzer are now in fifth place and are moving closer and closer to the promotion ranks after just one defeat in the last eleven games. “All in all, thanks to our good defensive performance, apart from two moments, we deservedly take three points with us to Ingolstadt,” said coach Sabrina Wittmann.