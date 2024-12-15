The best offensive in the third division has once again demonstrated its qualities: FC Ingolstadt won 5-2 (2-0) at SV Wehen Wiesbaden on Saturday, overtaking the Hessians in the table. The Schanzer are now in fifth place and are moving closer and closer to the promotion ranks after just one defeat in the last eleven games. “All in all, thanks to our good defensive performance, apart from two moments, we deservedly take three points with us to Ingolstadt,” said coach Sabrina Wittmann.
Benjamin Kanuric (25th) and Deniz Zeitler (33rd) happily accepted pre-Christmas presents from the Wehener defense and gave the FCI a 2-0 advantage at the break. After the substitution, Zeitler completed a remarkable attack to make it 3-0 (57′). Schanzer striker Sebastian Grönning countered the hosts’ first goal by Fatih Kaya (59th) with two more goals (74th, 77th), the latter from a penalty. Kaya’s 2:5 was the final point in this turbulent game.
