The Sandhäuser Jeremias Lorch had grabbed, he shook Ryan Malone properly and brought him down. There was no doubt for referee Max Burda: that went beyond the framework of the permitted, he pointed to the point and gave penalty for FC Ingolstadt – three minutes before the final whistle. Like two weeks ago against VfB Stuttgart II, Sebastian Grönning grabbed the ball, but in contrast to his mistake at the time, the Dane remained ice cold this time and converted into a 2-1 winning goal for the third division team from Upper Bavaria.

She trusted Grönning and knew “that he does it,” said Ingolstadt trainer Sabrina Wittmann Hernach after a corresponding demand in the press conference. Therefore, there was no reason to intervene: “The boys are old enough and responsible enough that they know when it comes to team. I don’t interfere. “

The relief with Wittmann and her team was clearly noticeable after the final whistle. The FCI stays on the top and ended a series of winnings of three games: we have shown that we can generate many penalty area scenes and dominate an opponent. We focused the most on that, said Wittmann. “We won’t win our games if we don’t improve, and we are on the right track again.”

Wittmann scolds: “We were too sloppy, that dragged on through the whole first half.”

After that it didn’t look like it, the game started tough, but with the first shot of goal, Sandhausen promptly led because Viktor Granath prevailed against three not very defensive Ingolstadt and closed from nine meters (25th). “The goal came out of nowhere for us,” said Wittmann and critically summed up: “We were too sloppy, that dragged on through the whole first half.”

The wake -up call was the chance of the guests to 0: 2 when Jakob Lewald had a free -standing one after a corner (51.). “Then we turned up,” said the FCI trainer, who had favored this turn through the substitutes of Malone and previously Pascal Testroet. Testroet promptly failed with a tight shot from an acute angle (66.). Five minutes later, however, he managed to equalize, after further free kick flank by Felix Keidel he nodded freestanding. This was followed by the penalty situation and Grönning powerful winning goal under the crossbar-as well as a mini-honor round of Sabrina Wittmann, just before her coaching zone on the radius of 20 meters on the pitch.

“The boys who came in really gave a good input,” not only found the trainer whose risk was finally rewarded: “After 1-1 we wanted to play for victory and not satisfy ourselves with the draw.”