FC Groningen wants to take harder action against spectators who misbehave next season. This happens in response to disturbances this year, with the adjourned duel with Ajax on May 14 as a low point. The already relegated club will play the last home game in the Eredivisie on Sunday with Sparta Rotterdam without an audience.

For next season, the club announces that it will tighten the ‘house rules’, in which violation leads to a fine of 10,000 euros. “As usual, (long-term) stadium bans will be imposed for all violations. When throwing objects towards the field, the fine is increased to 15,000 euros and a local stadium ban of ten years applies.

"Unauthorized entry to the field carries a fine of 20,000 euros and a local stadium ban of 15 years. The house rules confirm that clothing that covers the face is not allowed," the club reports, which states that a visitor to a football stadium in the Netherlands conforms to the applicable rules by buying a ticket.

FC Groningen ‘supporter’ storms the pitch with a banner during the Dutch Eredivisie match between FC Groningen and Ajax at the Euroborg stadium on May 14. © ANP / ANP



The club accepted a settlement proposal from the KNVB in response to the disturbances surrounding the duel with Ajax. The prosecution ordered the club to close the Z-side squares where fireworks were set off and thrown onto the field for one game as a punishment. This has no new consequences because the now relegated club had already decided not to admit spectators in consultation with mayor Koen Schuiling.

The match against Ajax was stopped after only a few minutes after smoke bombs were thrown on the field twice. The prosecutor omitted a penalty proposal following incidents in the duels with SC Heerenveen and NEC because he believed that the club had done everything possible to prevent and end the incidents.

FC Groningen will legally investigate whether it can recover the financial damage it has suffered from the fireworks throwers, but fears that it will pay for the most part itself.

