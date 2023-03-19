The Eredivisie match between FC Groningen and sc Heerenveen was temporarily suspended on Sunday afternoon, after Groningen player Jetro Willems was hit by his own supporter. At the time of the incident, there were still ten minutes to play and Heerenveen was leading 2-0. After a twenty-minute break, the players, including Willems, returned to the field. There was no more scoring.

Part of the Groningen home supporters were frustrated about falling behind rivals Heerenveen in an already difficult season, in which the club is seventeenth in the ranking. In a corner of the field, security guards had great difficulty calming down the supporters, so Willems decided to go there and calm things down. One of the fans then punched the left back from above, who signed a contract with the Groningen team this winter. The supporter was then taken away by security guards.

At sports channel ESPN, Willems responded soberly to the incident. “I come from Rotterdam South, I can take a beating. It is certainly not normal, but we will sit down with the club and then you will hear more later.” His teammate Elvis Manu spoke of a “jet-black day”. According to him, “one person ruined it for everyone.” It is not yet known whether Willems and FC Groningen will file a report.

More incidents

The incident with Willems is reminiscent of the blow that a PSV supporter dealt last month to Sevilla goalkeeper Marko Dmitrovic, after the elimination in the Europa League. The man came running onto the field and lunged at the Serbian goalkeeper, who then placed him on the ground in a controlled manner and waited for security to arrive.

The perpetrator, a twenty-year-old man from Roermond, was sentenced to three months in prison at the beginning of this month, one of which was suspended. He appeared to have been convicted of football violence several times before and to have a stadium ban until 2026. During the hearing, he said he could not remember much of the blow, because he was drunk at the time.