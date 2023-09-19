Kitchen Champion DivisionFC Groningen has recovered after a few disappointing matches in the Kitchen Champion Division. Dick Lukkien’s team was too strong for Jong PSV in their own Euroborg with 4-0. At half time the final score was already on the board.

Groningen had only taken four points from the last four matches and only scored two goals. Against Jong PSV, Isak Määttä scored in the eleventh minute after a miss by PSV keeper Kjell Peersman. Kevin van Veen doubled the lead ten minutes later, after which Paulos Abraham made it 3-0 with a nice shot. Radinio Balker headed in the 4-0 just before half time.

With the victory, FC Groningen climbed to fifth place. Lukkien’s team has 11 points from 6 matches, 1 less than number ADO Den Haag, which took a point at Eindhoven after the 0-1 win at FC Groningen last Friday: 1-1. In Brabant, Evan Rottier made it 1-0, but Henk Veerman headed in the equalizer before half-time. See also The consequences due to the decision of the Federal Antimonopoly Service on the largest metal rolling companies have been assessed

Emmen won 2-0 at home against Jong FC Utrecht thanks to goals from Michaël Heylen and Desley Ubbink. Ilias Sebaoui helped FC Dordrecht to a 0-1 win at TOP Oss. Basar Önal was the big man with two goals for De Graafschap, which won 2-1 against Helmond Sport. Jong Ajax lost 5-2 to Jong AZ.