“We sent both players away this morning,” technical director Mark-Jan Fledderus told RTV Noord. “I don’t know if they were drunk, but they were not on time and not fit enough.”

Fledderus could not yet say what the further consequences would be for attacker Ngonge and defender Musampa. “It’s not the first incident for Ngonge and I’ve talked to him about that.”

Groningen last trained for the winter break on Monday and said goodbye to Frank Wormuth. The trainer was fired after the defeat against Fortuna Sittard (2-3). After his dismissal, the German strongly criticized Fledderus: “I felt mentally unsafe.”

Groningen is in fifteenth place in the Eredivisie just above the relegation zone.

#Groningen #fined #Ngonge #Musampa #dont #drunk #fit