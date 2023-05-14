The Eredivisie match between FC Groningen and Ajax came to an end within ten minutes on Sunday. After so-called supporters of the home club threw fireworks onto the field twice in the Euroborg, the match was definitively stopped. It is the second time this weekend that a match in the Eredivisie has been stopped because fans throw objects or fireworks.

FC Groningen has had a very disappointing season and has already been relegated. The supporters of the football club showed and heard their dissatisfaction from the start, with chants, banners and torches. Within seven minutes, referee Jeroen Manschot had to stop the game for the first time after fireworks were thrown and a fan entered the field.

After fifteen minutes, the game continued, but after Groningen supporters threw fireworks again, the match finally came to an end. It is the second time this season that an FC Groningen match has been stopped due to misbehavior by the public. This happened earlier with the league match against NEC. This game was later played without an audience. In March, the supporters of FC Groningen also received negative news, when their own defender Jetro Willems was punched by a young supporter.

FC Utrecht and RKC refuse to play football

After incidents during the cup match between Ajax and Feyenoord, in which Ajax player Davy Klaassen was hit on the head with an object, the guidelines in football stadiums have been tightened by the KNVB. If a player or referee is hit, there is an immediate stoppage. Throwing objects onto the field will temporarily stop a game. If things are thrown again, a match will be permanently stopped.

The Eredivisie match between FC Utrecht and RKC Waalwijk was also stopped on Saturday after cups were thrown from the audience twice. Because there were only two minutes of playing time left on the clock, Utrecht mayor Sharon Dijksma decided that the teams still had to finish the game. However, the two teams decided not to play football anymore: the keeper of RKC kept the ball under his foot for the remaining two minutes and the rest of the players stood still until the referee blew the whistle.