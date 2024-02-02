Fc Gold, Vacchi and Cucinelli together for the relaunch of the Colaiacovo family's construction company liquidated in 2018. Trio of new partners, here's who they are

The three entrepreneurs they support have names and surnames Gianluca Vacchi And Brunello Cucinelli in the game that is played on the destinies of Franco Colaiacovo (FC) Goldowner of a 25% share of Financothe holding company at the head of the Umbrian cement group Colacem.

A few days ago, in fact, the capital increase of 30 million euros was closed Eques srlestablished a few months ago by Cofiva Holding Of Vacchilaunched in the middle of last November, aimed precisely at finding resources for the hard court match.

The capital thus increased from 10 thousand euros to 30 million and the holding of the eccentric entrepreneur-influencer from Bologna was consequently reduced to 33.3%. The new shareholder register therefore records the presence of four new shareholders each holding 16.67%.

The first is Gabriele Domenichinifrom Bologna, born in 1966 (who among other things recently set up his holding company Gdb); the second is the Foro delle Arti srl whose property leads back to (via Spafid Trust) to the king of cashmere; the third is Napura srl which refers to Gian Luca Sghedonifrom Modena, born in 1967, former CEO of Kerakoll (a leading company in building adhesives, which recently came under the spotlight due to an investigation into alleged espionage) and the fourth shareholder of Eques is the Gvd srl Of Giovanni Domenichinifrom Bologna, born in 1963.

The latter is Gabriele's brother and the two were owners of the Winterthe Casalecchio paint company sold ten years ago to the American company Valspar Corporation. The intervention of the 5 entrepreneurs of Eques is aimed at resolving the insolvency and repaying the creditors of FC Goldthe holding company of the brothers Giuseppe, Daniela and Laura Colaiacovo and their mother Orietta Migliarini, liquidated in 2018 after a period of notable difficulties.