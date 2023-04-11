Electronic Arts announced through a statement FC FUTURES. It is a plan to “invest significantly in community football on a global scale”. More precisely, we are talking about monetary investments over the next three years in various football projects. This announcement comes shortly after the confirmation of the new identity of the EA football game formerly known as FIFA and which will move to the EA SPORTS FC nomenclature with the next chapter.

“EA SPORTS FC symbolizes a positive future for football, and this future will be built by providing young people with the access and tools they need to follow their dreams,” he said. David Jackson, Vice President of Brand Marketing at EA SPORTS. “We look forward to partnering with organizations and football icons around the world to inspire the next generation of young football fans and grow their love for the game.”

A first FC FUTURES project was presented today. EA SPORTS and the Football Foundation, the charity of the Premier League, the FA and the UK Government, have presented the ‘Rocky and Wrighty Arena’ at Turnham Academy in South London. Opened by England legend Ian Wright, the ground will provide further access to football for local youth and help inspire the next generation of players.

FC FUTURES will also build one library of training practices available to the public, produced in five languages, which will be available later this year for young players and coaches in the community, who will be able to consult it online and use it for their training plans.

Additionally, FC FUTURES will ensure communities have access to football by supporting the creation and renovation of playgroundsthrough foundations, federations and leagues.

Finally, FC FUTURES will invest in basic training accessoriesproviding football equipment in the form of balls, bibs, cones and other essential equipment.

EA SPORTS has agreed a multi-year partnership with the Union of European Football Associations (UEFA) to further support football at community level through advice from UEFA football coaches and investment in UEFA football initiatives.

“We are thrilled to partner with EA SPORTS and its EA SPORTS FC FUTURES program,” he said Frank K. Ludolph, head of technical development at UEFA. “Through our team of UEFA technical education experts, we will work hand-in-hand with our long-term partner, EA SPORTS, to enhance our support of football. This partnership is an exciting opportunity for UEFA’s Grassroots Program to deliver innovative access to modern, personalized training materials for the benefit of the next generation of players and grassroots fans.”

Ian Wright and Emma Hayesmanagers of women’s Chelsea, are the first ambassadors of FC FUTURES who will partner with EA SPORTS to provide further support to grassroots football.

“I am delighted to be an ambassador for EA SPORTS FC FUTURES,” he said Ian Wright. “This is where football begins, right in our communities, and investing in the game is a vital step in moving global football forward. This starts with giving children access to the facilities they need to be able to play the most possible in safe and local spaces. I am grateful that my old school can play a part in the future of football and it is an honor to be involved.”

“Growing up in London, I was always looking for a way into the pitch,” he said Emma Hayes. “I am thrilled that women and under-represented talents are being given the resources many of us have not. FC FUTURES is a fantastic way to provide opportunities for the next generation of fans to explore and deepen their passion for football, and it makes me proud to be an ambassador for FC FUTURES. I believe investments like this have the power to change lives.”

