Jasper Dahlhaus put FC Eindhoven ahead in the 2nd minute. He opened the score on a pass from Maarten Peijnenburg. It turned out to be the only goal of the game.

Mauro Savastano and Stijn Meijer brought Dordrecht 2-0 in-house against the Volendam team, who had also already been promoted. After the goal against Robert Mühren, Pascu took care of the 3-1 halftime score. In the second half, only Francesco Antonucci scored for Volendam, so that the Emmen players could still celebrate in Eindhoven.

For FC Emmen it is the first time that they conquer the title in the first division. From the hands of former commentator Evert ten Napel, captain Jeroen Veldmate was awarded the championship scale.