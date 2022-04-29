Despite a defeat at FC Eindhoven (1-0), FC Emmen has conquered the title in the Kitchen Champion Division. The leader from Drenthe, who was already certain of promotion to the Eredivisie, has 6 points more than FC Volendam, which lost 3-2 at FC Dordrecht, with one match to play.
Jasper Dahlhaus put FC Eindhoven ahead in the 2nd minute. He opened the score on a pass from Maarten Peijnenburg. It turned out to be the only goal of the game.
Mauro Savastano and Stijn Meijer brought Dordrecht 2-0 in-house against the Volendam team, who had also already been promoted. After the goal against Robert Mühren, Pascu took care of the 3-1 halftime score. In the second half, only Francesco Antonucci scored for Volendam, so that the Emmen players could still celebrate in Eindhoven.
For FC Emmen it is the first time that they conquer the title in the first division. From the hands of former commentator Evert ten Napel, captain Jeroen Veldmate was awarded the championship scale.
‘Great year’
Coach Dick Lukkien spoke of ‘a great year’ with FC Emmen. “This is a fantastic group, they have worked very hard,” Lukkien told ESPN. “Saying things is very simple. Doing things is something else. We did it, that makes me sad.” Lukkien was full of praise for his players. “This group is gold for the trainer, you don’t have to motivate them.”
Lukkien was initially disappointed that Emmen could not win the match in Eindhoven, because his team played ‘unrecognizable’. ,,When you play a first half like that, you are disappointed, but ‘overall’ it is a great performance and we have to enjoy that.”
De Graafschap keeps track of play-offs
De Graafschap still has a chance to reach the play-offs for promotion. The team from Doetinchem played 1-1 against Jong PSV, but can participate as number 9 in the ranking in the playoffs if Almere City does not win the fourth period. The current number 7, Jong Ajax, is not allowed to participate in the promotion matches. Almere lost 1-0 to ADO Den Haag (goal Thomas Verheydt) and fell to third place in the period behind FC Emmen and number 2 FC Eindhoven.
In addition to FC Eindhoven, ADO Den Haag, Excelsior and Roda JC, NAC can also prepare for the post-competition. The club from Breda won 3-0 against Top Oss and has 3 points more than De Graafschap and a better goal difference.
