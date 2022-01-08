FC Emmen has started the new calendar year excellently. Dick Lukkien’s team recorded a 0-2 victory over FC Den Bosch and thus equaled number two Excelsior. Moreover, the gap with leader FC Volendam is only three points.











However, the two top teams of the Kitchen Champion Division will be in action this weekend. Volendam will receive Telstar in-house tomorrow (12.15 pm), while Excelsior will take on ADO Den Haag at 2.30 pm. With a win, Volendam brings the gap back to six points.

Emmen took the lead after 28 minutes thanks to a header from Keziah Veendorp. FC Den Bosch could hope for a point against the high flyer in the first division for a long time, but Rui Mendes closed the game four minutes before the end. Emmen thus booked the third victory in a row in the competition and kept the direct promotion spots in sight.

