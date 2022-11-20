After 2 minutes it was already hit for the away team. Max Svensson capitalized on a quick breakout from the Tilburgers. After that, Dordrecht was better and the Italian striker Samuele Longo headed in the equalizer in the 19th minute. Aliou Baldé shot Dordrecht ahead after more than half an hour from the penalty spot. In the second half, Michael de Leeuw equalized on behalf of Willem II.