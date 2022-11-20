FC Dordrecht and Willem II played a draw today in the Kitchen Champion Division. At the Krommedijk in Dordrecht, the game ended in 2-2.
After 2 minutes it was already hit for the away team. Max Svensson capitalized on a quick breakout from the Tilburgers. After that, Dordrecht was better and the Italian striker Samuele Longo headed in the equalizer in the 19th minute. Aliou Baldé shot Dordrecht ahead after more than half an hour from the penalty spot. In the second half, Michael de Leeuw equalized on behalf of Willem II.
Willem II is in ninth place in the Kitchen Champion Division after the draw. Dordrecht rose to sixteenth place. The first division will be suspended in the coming weeks, just like the Eredivisie, due to the World Cup in Qatar. The seventeenth round starts on December 11.
