Next Tuesday, July 25, F.C. Dallas is measured at Necaxa in the toyota stadiumfor their duel corresponding to Matchday 2 of the South Group 4where they share a sector with the FC Charlotte.
This will be the debut of the Rays, after they rested on the first date when the two clubs of the MLS They measured each other on July 21.
Date: Tuesday, July 25
location: Frisco, Texas
Stadium: Toyota Stadium
Schedule: 7:30 p.m.
Referee: to designate
Channel: ViX
Online streaming: Apple TV MLS Season Pass
None exist so far, it will be the first time they see each other face to face.
FC DALLAS: EPPGP
NECAXA: PEEPPP
More news about the Leagues Cup
The youth squad of F.C. Dallas, Jesus Ferreiraparticipated in the game of MLS All Stars against him Arsenal F.C.a game that the North Americans lost 5-0 in the Audi Field.
“It’s always amazing, always fun and competitive. I’m happy to have been able to be in the same field as the Arsenal players, we know how big a club they are and the experience those players have, so I was happy to make an appearance today.”indicated the scorer.
Already on the League CupHe launched: “I think I’m ready, I’m always trying to help the team and do everything I can to win games, so I think I can come back and get to work.”.
Goalie: Maarten Paes
defenses: Nkosi Burgess, Sebastien Ibeagha, Samuel Junqua, Geovane De Jesus
midfielders: Facundo Quignon, Edwin Cerillo, Sebastian Lletget
strikers: Jesus Ferreira, Alan Velasco, Bernard Kamungo
substitutes: Dante Sealy, Herbert Endeley, Tsiki Ntsabeleng, Eugene Ansah, Jimmy Maurer, Nolan Morris, José Martínez, Paul Arriola, José Mulato, Jáder Obrian
The hidrocálido team is celebrating its centenary and for this, they took out a beautiful jersey, apart from having a friendly duel against the athletic bilbao from Spain. This Wednesday at the victory stadiumthe Spanish defeated 0-2 with a double javi martonto get hold of it Centennial Trophy.
One of the important men of the Rayos is the defender Alexis Penahowever, you will lose the League Cup. The captain was injured before the Chivas in the MX League and he had to undergo surgery on his right knee, so he will be out for four to six weeks.
Goalie: Raul Gudino
defenses: Fabricio Formiliano, Alan Montes, Jorge Rodríguez, Cristian González, Josué Domínguez
midfielders: Joaquin Esquivel, Vicente Poggi, Brayan Garnica, Edgar Mendez
strikers: Facundo Batista
substitutes: Alek Álvarez, Andrés Colorado, Heriberto Jurado, Maximiliano Silvera, Rogelio Cortéz, Jesús Alcantar, Emilio Martínez, Ezequiel Unsain, Ángel Chávez
Although the F.C. Dallas They are not at their best MLSthe reality is that he still has a chance to play the Playoffs, while Necaxa they had a bad semester in the previous tournament and do not have a strong squad. The statistics are in favor of the Americans.
Pick: FC Dallas 3-1 Necaxa
