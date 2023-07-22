This will be the debut of the Rays, after they rested on the first date when the two clubs of the MLS They measured each other on July 21.

#Blue Cross🚂 This is how the groups of the #LeaguesCup2023. La Máquina is located in the South 3 group next to Inter Miami and Atlanta United. The duels will be played in the United States. pic.twitter.com/mKITXWzpOi —Daniel Sandoval (@DanielBSandoval) January 20, 2023

“It’s always amazing, always fun and competitive. I’m happy to have been able to be in the same field as the Arsenal players, we know how big a club they are and the experience those players have, so I was happy to make an appearance today.”indicated the scorer.

Already on the League CupHe launched: “I think I’m ready, I’m always trying to help the team and do everything I can to win games, so I think I can come back and get to work.”.

Jesús Ferreira equaled Clint Dempsey as the American soccer player with the MOST GOALS (7) in the same edition of the Gold Cup. HISTORICAL. pic.twitter.com/46zuWolv3b – This is Soccer (@EstoesFutbol_Ok) July 13, 2023

One of the important men of the Rayos is the defender Alexis Penahowever, you will lose the League Cup. The captain was injured before the Chivas in the MX League and he had to undergo surgery on his right knee, so he will be out for four to six weeks.

Alexis Peña will be out for four to six weeks after suffering a right knee injury in the match against Guadalajara. pic.twitter.com/Wio0TLmWku — Goals and Figures (@golesycifras) July 18, 2023

Pick: FC Dallas 3-1 Necaxa