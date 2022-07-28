This weekend the 23rd week of the 2022 Major League Soccer season will take place and we will have a very interesting matchup between the FC Dallas Y Los Angeles Galaxy of the Western Conference.
The Texan team will climb steps since they are in fifth position and have the opportunity to become stronger at home, while the Los Angeles team wants to get into the top seven in the conference to reach the playoffs and not suffer like the previous season.
Don’t forget to follow us also on our Instagram account, 90min_enand our Twitter account, @90minespanish!
When is? Saturday July 30.
What time does it start? 6:00 p.m. (Mexico City time).
Where? Toyota Stadium; Frisco,Texas.
TV Channels | ESPN 3 (Mexico); ESPN+ (United States).
enter this link to see which channel is televising the game in your country!
Online Streaming | Star+ (Mexico); Spectrum SportsNet, ESPN App, fcdallas.com and lagalaxy.com (United States).
With his annotation on the previous date that gave his team the victory by 0-1 against the Royal Salt Lakethe youth forward of FC Dallas, Jesus Ferrera He continues to give something to talk about due to his great footballing moment and his scoring records at such a young age, since at only 21 years of age he has 30 goals and 20 assists on his account.
The California box comfortably won the Atlanta United in the previous week and kept the three points, the goals were Cabral Y Joveljic.
Lineup FC Dallas (4-3-3) | Paes; Twumasi, Hedges, Martinez, Farfan; Ntsabeleng, Quignon, Pomykal; Arriola, Ferreira and Velasco.
LA Galaxy Lineup (4-4-2) | Bond; Araujo, Zavaleta, Williams, Gasper; Costa, Brugman, Delgado, Ravelson; Hernandez and Cabral.
The confrontation between these teams is usually very intense and with several goals, so it will surely be like that since both will want the three points, but in my perspective it looks like a game that can potentially be even.
FC Dallas 2-2 LA Galaxy.
#Dallas #Galaxy #schedule #watch #streaming #lineups #forecast
Leave a Reply