This Saturday March 4th, The Los Angeles Galaxy visit to F.C. Dallas in it toyota stadium for Date 2 of Major League Soccer, with the Los Angeles club looking to start its participation in the 2023 season with victory.
It should be remembered that the galaxy He did not see action on the first day because his duel against the champion Los Angeles FC in it Traffic Classic It was postponed due to the strong storms that hit the town, being scheduled for July 4.
In the case of the Bulls, they began their journey for this campaign with a loss at home against Minnesota United after the minimum of the Colombian mender garcialeaving the team for now with a difference of minus one along with six other clubs.
Date: Saturday, March 4
Location: Frisco, Texas
Stadium: toyota stadium
Schedule: 7:30 p.m. (Central Mexico and US time), 5:30 p.m. (Southern US time) and 8:30 p.m. (Eastern US time)
Referee: to designate
Channel: Apple TV
Online streaming: Apple TV
FC DALLAS: 3 wins
THE GALAXY: 1 win
TIES: 1 tie
After the defeat suffered by Minnesota Unitedthe technician Nico Estevez gave his impressions: “I think we lacked a bit of quality in the last third and that’s why we couldn’t score goals. Sometimes it’s not like you have to play the perfect game. It’s just having the right execution up top and we didn’t have.”.
Prior to the season, the strategist already announced what the team’s objective is, after being eliminated in the semifinals of the western conference of the 2022 campaign: “The expectation now is that this year we will do the same or better. And that’s not the reality of MLS. In MLS everything can change. This is what I am telling you. The only thing I hope is that we give everything, that we compete, that we do our best and that this can lead us to victories. Besides that, we don’t have to think about anything else.”.
Goalie: Maarten Paes
Defenses: José Martínez, Sebastien Ibeagha, Marco Farfán, Ema Twumasi
Midfielders: Facundo Quignon, Paxton Pomykal, Sebastian Lletget.
Forwards: Jesus Ferreira, Alan Velasco, Paul Arriola
Banking: Geovane, Edwin Cerrillo, José Mulato, Tsiki Ntsabeleng, Jimmy Maurer, Bernard Kamungo, Isaiah Parker, Nkosi Burgess, Nolan Norris.
Prior to the start of the season, the Mexican Javier Hernandez was injured and was not going to be able to see action against LAFCbut the situation remains because it will not be against F.C. Dallassince in a live broadcast on Twitch, he expressed that he will miss two to five weeks of the tournament due to the hamstring injury, something that caused disgust in the coach greg vanney.
“I think at the end of the day, players sometimes get ahead of themselves and want the fans and other people to know how they’re doing. But ultimately, there’s a way and a time and a place to give that, because it’s also about opposition, game management, game preparation, all that kind of stuff. It’s not shocking in this situation, but in different circumstances these things could be very important information that you give to the other team or the opposition that you don’t necessarily want to be doing.”the coach declared.
With the absence of Chicharitoit is expected that the Serbian Dejan Joveljic be the one who commands the attack, remembering that last season he finished with eleven goals.
Goalie: Jonathan Bond
Defenses: Chris Mavinga, Jalen Neal, Kelvin Leerdam, Raheem Edwards
Midfielders: Gaston Brugman, Marky Delgado, Riqui Puig
Forwards: Memo Rodríguez, Efraín Álvarez, Dejan Joveljic
Banking: Séga Coulibaly, Chase Gasper, Eriq Zavaleta, Adam Saldaña, Adrian González, Orio Rosell, Preston Judd, Gino Vivi, Tyler Boyd, Jonathan Klinsmann.
After not having seen action in their first meeting, the galaxy visit to Toronto, which despite having lost at home, is expected to take advantage this time, remembering that they were the third best team in the conference last tournament. His victory could be given by the minimum.
Pick: Toronto 1-0 LA Galaxy
