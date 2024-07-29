Liga MX’s FC Juárez will begin its activity in the Leagues Cup 2024 visiting the FC Dallas of Major League Soccer, this interleague match will correspond to Matchday 2 of Group C of the Group Stage.
The team led by Mauricio Barbieri They are coming from facing Club América at home, where they lost 1-2. Meanwhile, the American team is coming from a 1-1 draw away from home against New England Revolution.
Below, we leave you with all the necessary information for the preview of this match between the Toros Rojos and Bravos de Ciudad Juárez.
City: Dallas, Texas, United States
Stadium: Toyota Stadium
Date: July 31st
Schedule: 19:00 Mexico time
Referee: Not available
VAR: Not available
The match can be watched on Apple’s platform anywhere in the world where the service is active.
MLS Season Pass on Apple TV (US) and MLS Season Pass on Apple TV (Mexico).
|
Rival
|
Result
|
Competence
|
New England
|
1-1 E
|
MLS
|
Austin FC
|
3-1 V
|
MLS
|
LA Galaxy
|
2-0 V
|
MLS
|
Sporting KS
|
2-1 D
|
MLS
|
Sporting KS
|
3-2 D
|
MLS
|
Rival
|
Result
|
Competence
|
America
|
1-2 D
|
Liga MX
|
Pumas
|
1-2 D
|
Liga MX
|
Toluca
|
3-2 D
|
Liga MX
|
Atlas
|
2-2 E
|
Liga MX
|
National Athletic
|
1-0 V
|
Friendly
Two of the players of the FC Dallas participated in the MLS All-Star Game 2024 against the MX League.
Prior to his engagement in Leagues Cup 2024 The Braves played a friendly match against the Eintracht Frankfurt of the Bundesliga.
FC Dallas: Maarten Paes Paul Arriola, Sebastien Ibeagha, Nkosi Tafari, Marco Farfán; Carl Sainté, Sebastian Lletget; Katlego Ntsabeleng, Logan Farrington, Sam Junqua and Bernard Kamungo.
FC Juarez: Sebastian Jurado; Edson, Moses Mosquera, Francisco Calvo, Ralph Orquin; Jonathan Gonzalez, Diego Campillo; Jairo Torres, Dieter Villalpando, Aitor Garcia and Angel Zaldivar.
FC Dallas 2-2 FC Juarez
More news about the Leagues Cup
