Copenhagen, Denmark.- Cruz Azul’s Machine announced on Tuesday that it will take legal action against those responsible for indicating that it authorized the departure of Rodrigo Huescas to FC Copenhagen.

Cruz Azul Football Club filed a lawsuit against the Danish team, as well as Rodrigo Huescas and his agents for violating the statutes of FIFA regulations.

Cruz Azul said that FC Copenhagen had not made the two million dollar transfer stipulated in the termination clause in Rodrigo Huescas’ contract.

For this evening, the Jóvenes Futbolistas website reported that the European team has already made the payment to Cruz Azul so that in the next few hours it can sign the native of Naucalpan de Juárez.

FC Copenhagen also plans to set an example for Cruz Azul on how to include a million-dollar amount in the release clause of one of its players so that it is not easy for them to leave the club for a lower price.

Fernando Schwartz, a reporter for Fox Sports, revealed that the Danish team will set a release clause of 14 million dollars after passing the medical tests.

«Cruz Azul says that the termination clause of the contract could not legally be included, that termination clause was not in time and although today it received the two million dollars after Huescas passed the medical examinations in Copenhagen, the matter is even more violent because Cruz Azul found out that by signing a contract in Copenhagen, Huescas will be given a clause of fourteen million euros.»

FC Copenhagen will give him a release clause seven times higher than the one Rodrigo Huescas had with Cruz Azul in Mexican Soccer.

