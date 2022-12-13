FC Cincinnati have rejected an offer from Liga MX team Chivas de Guadalajara for Brandon Vazquez.
General manager Chris Albright revealed FC Cincinnati received a bid for the dual-nationality player, but insisted he remains a significant part of the team’s future plans.
“We appreciate Chivas’ offer and their professionalism in the process,” FC Cincinnati general manager Chris Albright told MLSsoccer.com. “However, at this point, our ownership is focused on winning games and building a sustainably successful organization, and we see Brandon being a big part of that.”
The player has long been associated with the Liga MX team. In July 2022, Vazquez addressed the rumors of his potential arrival ahead of the Apertura.
But this is the first time the team confirms a formal offer on the player. Vazquez even addressed previous rumors of his ties to the Guadalajara side in July 2022.
“I grew up with my whole family following Chivas, there in Guadalajara and yes I have heard [rumors of their interest], my family who lives in Guadalajara have heard things in the news and are excited, they send me messages, but I have not heard anything concrete here and I’m focused on Cincinnati. But it’s a very big team with a lot of history and a move can be exciting,” he said at the time.
“It is a team close to the heart of my family, so if it happens, then I would be happy and yes, I think it is something exciting. I have not thought about it completely like I am ready to go, I am still preparing here and we are midway through the tournament here, so it’s still hard to give a straight answer.”
But a move to Chivas would mean so much more than simply contributing to Liga MX. In order to sign with the team, Vazquez would need to pledge allegiance to the Mexican national team, over the USMNT.
Chivas de Guadalajara policy dictates that only Mexican players can represent the red-and-white shirt.
While Vazquez falls in line with the rule, he currently stands as an undecided dual nationality player. The player admitted he continues to remain open and optimistic about both sides, but the potential trade could make the player decide sooner than expected.
“I am open to both teams, yes I have dual nationality, so the two doors are open, I am ready for anything, for whatever comes and I am prepared for anyone,” he said a few months ago.
However, FC Cincinnati has rejected the initial offer for Vazquez.
