FC Cartagena’s lack of victories has ended up choking their former coach, Víctor Sánchez del Amo. The club announced this Saturday morning the dismissal of him and the rest of his team, made up of Giannis Kontoes and Koke Contreras. The six defeats that the club accumulates in the last seven games have made Sánchez del Amo’s continuity unsustainable.

FC Cartagena decided to terminate Sanchez del Amo’s contract after this Friday’s defeat (1-2) against Eibar, a match in which Efesé had chances and had some flashes, but without reaching the level of Zaragoza.

FC Cartagena thanks Sánchez del Amo and the coaching staff for their “maximum dedication, professionalism and work during their time at the club, wishing them all the luck in their personal and professional future.”