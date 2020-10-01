FC Bayern is the German Supercup winner! The Munich team prevailed 3-2 on Wednesday evening against BVB, who only got going in the second half.
1: 0 Tolisso (18th)
2: 0 Müller (32nd)
2: 1 Brandt (39th)
2: 2 Haaland (55th)
3: 2 Kimmich (82nd)
Both teams did not have the best line-up in the Supercup: FC Bayern started without Alaba, Sané and Goretzka, BVB missed the sick Bürki and Sancho-Witsel, and the formally strong teenagers Bellingham and Reyna were initially spared.
Munich got off to a better start and were consequently 2-0 in the lead after the first half hour. The 1-0 through Tolisso fell after a textbook counterattack after a BVB corner – the well-known standard weakness of Dortmund is now also reflected in their own standards.
At 2-0, Müller took advantage of his height in the header duel against Passlack – the Munich veteran had no problems nodding off a Davies cross into the short corner.
Two goals behind their big rivals, of course no BVB fan likes that. And so the “Favre Raus” demands made the rounds on Twitter after the second goal. Must be some kind of reflex that comes back after every bad Dortmund game …
He showed that BVB can do better seven minutes later: After Pavard lost the ball unnecessarily, the black-and-yellow offensive switched quickly – the ball landed at Brandt via Reus and Haaland, who executed the ice cold to the next goal. It was by far the best scene from Brandt, who otherwise caught a used evening and could not apply for a permanent place.
After the break, BVB showed a different face – probably also because of the connection goal – and appeared more courageous. This approach was quickly rewarded. After Meunier had initially chased his degree in the Munich night sky completely free in front of Neuer, Delaney passed on a strong ball win from Akanji to the interface: Haaland had no problems in the one-on-one against Neuer and casually pushed in to make it 2-2 !
Shortly afterwards, Haaland even had the chance to turn the game around completely and make it 3-2 for Dortmund – this time, however, Neuer retained the upper hand in the direct duel and parried the Norwegian shot strongly! BVB kept getting the upper hand.
That changed, however, with the replacement of Haaland, who was replaced after 68 minutes – probably with a view to the coming weekend. Without his striker, BVB lost all threats in attack, so that the game splashed around until shortly before the end.
Why until shortly before the end? Quite simply: The Munich team did manage to attack. After a bad loss of the ball in Delaney’s build-up, Kimmich appeared before Hitz – the BVB keeper was still able to hold the first shot of the national player, but in the follow-up shot (which will probably be puzzling tomorrow how Kimmich finally got the ball) was Hitz powerless.
After that, Dortmund could not do anything offensively, which is why Munich was able to celebrate their second Supercup victory within a week. After a good first half hour, however, the record champions had slackened noticeably – Flick will not be satisfied with that.
BVB has to put up with the accusation that they started the first half far too fearfully. With such an attitude and the associated 2-0 deficit, it will be difficult to survive against FC Bayern. Especially when you change your best player that evening.
