At the FC Bayern Munich the planning for the new season is in full swing. In addition to the new signings, Hasan Salihamidzic is also working diligently on the contract extensions of his stars – a second case of David Alaba should be avoided at all costs.
It doesn’t often happen that the record champions have to let a high performer move away for free, but that’s the case again at Alaba. The Austrian officially announced his departure after the season on Tuesday – a 13-year, very successful relationship is coming to an ugly end.
Salihamidzic takes precautions so that such a case does not repeat itself in the future. For all service providers whose papers expire in 2022 or 2023, a decision about the future should be made in the coming months – at best, of course, including an extension. “It is our goal to keep this core of players who have walked the road to success with us together,” said Brazzo Sports picture.
Specifically, it is mainly about Leon Goretzka (contract until 2022), Joshua Kimmich and Kingsley Coman (both until 2023). According to Sports picture the talks with Goretzka are the furthest advanced – initial talks with his management have already taken place and both sides are interested in further cooperation. More concrete negotiations and the signature should follow in May.
The omens are similarly positive for Joshua Kimmich, who alongside Robert Lewandowski and Manuel Neuer is likely to be the most important player in Hansi Flick’s team. Initial discussions have also been held with the 26-year-old – but before Kimmich decides to stay with the record champions for a long time, he would like to talk to the sports management about the club’s future and sports plans.
The situation is different at Kingsley Coman, who has been in the shape of his life in the last few months, but also wants a corresponding (financial) appreciation for his achievements. According to Sports picture Manchester United’s interest in the French was much more specific last summer than previously assumed – Coman could have earned around eight million euros net with the Red Devils. At Bayern there are currently “only” twelve million euros gross. Management and players have been silent about the future so far, want to be loud Sports picture make no commitment to the future. Here the Munich people are threatened with the toughest negotiations.
Whether there will be further negotiations with Niklas Süle is currently in the stars. The contract talks have been put on hold for the time being, both sides are said to be unsure about further cooperation. Since the central defender’s contract ends in 2022, he would have to be sold in the summer if you decide against an extension. Even with Corentin Tolisso (also only under contract until 2022) the signs are pointing to separation.