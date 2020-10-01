The transfer jumble at FC Bayern seems to go on. Mickael Cuisance’s transfer to Leeds United appears to have fallen through. And there is no good news from Callum Hudson-Odoi either.
The Champions League draw went well from Bayern’s point of view: With Atletico, Salzburg and Lokomotiv Moscow the defending champion caught a feasible group – first place will probably be a duel with the Rojiblancos.
Apparently the evening at the transfer market was not that positive. How Sky-Reporter Max Bielefeld reports that Mickael Cuisance’s move to Leeds United has hit the home straight. The clubs have obviously not been able to agree on the terms of the transfer.
And also with Callum Hudson-Odoi the signs point to a rebuff. Max Bielefeld claims that negotiations with Chelsea, the usually very well-informed British football portal, continue The Athletic speaks, however, that there will be no transfer and that CHO will stay with the Blues.
Editor Simon Johnson tweeted during the Champions League draw that Hudson-Odoi would stay at Chelsea if there were no more “drastic developments” at the last minute. Max Bielefeld, on the other hand, writes of ongoing talks with Chelsea, where Hudson-Odoi currently has little prospect of playing time.
In the end, it seems that nothing will come of either the Cuisance deal or a Hudson-Odoi transfer primarily targeted by Hasan Salihamidzic. While at Cuisance there is at least another alternative to the midfield squad, Bayern have to look for another candidate on the offensive.
