His offensive efforts are harmless, the resulting gaps in the backward movement are all the more dangerous for the team. This is exactly why head coach Hansi Flick decided on Süle. The actual central defender positioned himself a little lower and formed a three-way protection together with Jerome Boateng and David Alaba.

Pavard was not missed either time. In top form, however, it is indispensable. If Bayern want to attack in all three competitions, he has to regain his old strength.

Behind Joshua Kimmich and Leon Goretzka, Tolisso is number three in midfield. At times he presented himself in good shape, but on the one hand he lacks the playmaker qualities of Kimmich, on the other hand he is not as robust and present in pressing as Goretzka, who is also even more dangerous in offensive play.

Tolisso’s luck is that Flick does not rely on Marc Roca and that Tiago Dantas will only be allowed to join the professionals from January. The 20-year-old Portuguese was seen as a wish transfer from the coach who should keep a special eye on him. Should Dantas recommend himself for professional use and leave a good impression, he could just as regularly come into play as Jamal Musiala, who also knew how to convince on the double six. Tolisso must therefore deliver properly if he wants to have a future with the German record champions.

Fast acceleration and dangerous goals, that was Gnabry in his first two seasons at Bayern. He misses almost everything this season. His appearance in Leverkusen was emblematic: Numerous switching moments ran over the right winger, who hardly brought a pass to the man and thus took any speed and any danger from the attack.

Kingsley Coman was the savior on the wings in the first half of the season, but he will not be able to fix it alone in the long run. With a strong wing partner, however, Bayern will be even more dangerous – which is why not only, but also and above all Gnabry is required.

Occasionally, Costa has indicated that he can create a goal threat. So far, however, it has been too little in all respects. There is no sign of a firm commitment, as his advisor recently emphasized. That won’t change unless his performance improves.

In the second half of the season, Sané is just as challenged as Gnabry and Costa, but expectations should be lower than with the aforementioned duo. Sané came to Munich without proper match practice and had to find the rhythm in the midst of endless English weeks. It was an extremely difficult task.

Nevertheless, he will have to use the Christmas break to charge the battery and attack with full concentration. As soon as he flips the switch on the training ground, the game can break the knot. He enjoys the fullest trust of the team and those responsible – in the new year there is a good opportunity to return the favor with good performances.