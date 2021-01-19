After the embarrassing cup against Holstein Kiel is the FC Bayern Munich back on the road to success. On the last day of the match, the German record champions sat against SC Freiburg with 2: 1 and thus also expanded the lead in the table. For coach Hansi Flick, the home win was a step in the right direction. In the derby on Wednesday evening against the FC Augsburg it is now time to add more.
Flick was largely satisfied with his team’s performance against Freiburg. “She showed with intensity and the right attitude that she can bring quality to the field,” said the trainer at the press session on Tuesday afternoon. At the moment there is a lack of lightness, but “we have created opportunities,” said the 55-year-old, who also attested a solid performance to the defense: “We wanted the center to be tight and compact hold, we did that really well in almost all situations. “
“We have to get back on the road to success quickly, one game is not enough.”
– Hansi Flick
The ex-Bayern professional emphasized that they had “taken a step in the right direction” against the sports club. “We have to get back on the road to success quickly, one game is not enough,” continued the head coach. In Augsburg it is therefore important to build on the performance from last weekend. The 55-year-old left it open whether and to what extent the first half of the season will be rotated in the last game.
Almost the entire squad is available to Flick for the neighborhood duel on Wednesday evening. Only Tanguy Nianzou (torn muscle bundle) and Joshua Zirkzee (red card suspension 3rd division) are not an option for the away game. Serge Gnabry, on the other hand, who had to be replaced after almost half an hour against Freiburg, is likely to be back in action. “Serge trained today, it looks good,” said Flick. A final decision on whether the international will travel to Augsburg will not be made until Wednesday.
In terms of line-up, no major changes are expected against Augsburg. “The team implemented it well on the last matchday, so of course you try to change little. A certain consistency is important,” emphasized the Bayern coach, who also wants to wait and see “how everyone coped with the game on Sunday” . Individual changes therefore seem to be quite possible. In the offensive row of three, Leroy Sané should start for Gnabry, as you will probably not take any risks with the national player, if he is in the squad.
Thomas Müller, Kingsley Coman and Robert Lewandowski complete the offensive. The best cast (Leon Goretzka / Joshua Kimmich) is expected in the central midfield. The central defense with Jerome Boateng and David Alaba should also remain unchanged. An alternative to the world champion is Niklas Süle. On the left side of defense, Flick has to decide again between Alphonso Davies, who has not always been convincing, and Lucas Hernandez. Benjamin Pavard is expected to appear on the other side. The goal of the record champions is guarded as usual by captain Manuel Neuer.
Leave a Reply