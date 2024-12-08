The FC Bayern footballers have taken the lead in the exciting title race of the women’s Bundesliga, but are not yet certain of the autumn championship. The champions won 2-0 (1-0) at SGS Essen on Saturday and are tied with Bayer Leverkusen at the top with 26 points. On Friday, VfL Wolfsburg missed out on winning the autumn championship due to a 1-0 defeat in Leverkusen. However, Eintracht Frankfurt could still snatch that away from Bayern with a home win against RBLeipzig on Monday (6 p.m.). The SGE has 23 points and the better goal difference.

After Pernille Harder took the lead (30th), Bayern struggled for a long time in Essen. When the SGS acted particularly offensively in the final phase, Georgia Stanway (90th + 3) decided the game on a counterattack with her long-range shot at the empty goal. 1. FC Köln had previously celebrated their first win of the season in the basement duel on Saturday. In the first game under interim coach Jacqueline Dünker, the Rhinelanders won 1-0 at bottom club Turbine Potsdam and moved out of the relegation zone with five points. The Swiss Alena Bienz (60th) scored the redeeming goal for the FC women, former champions Potsdam remain behind by one point.

Before the international break, Cologne parted ways with coach Daniel Weber. The encounter between newly promoted Carl Zeiss Jena and TSG Hoffenheim had to be canceled. Due to the ongoing rainfall, the venue will not be playable on Sunday (6.30 p.m.), a new game date will be announced later.