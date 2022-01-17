ZThomas Tuchel was recently named World Coach of the Year 2021. The team manager of Champions League winners FC Chelsea prevailed against Roberto Mancini from European champions Italy and Pep Guardiola from Manchester City at the “The Best FIFA Football Awards” gala. The previous winners of this award were Claudio Ranieri (2016), Zinedine Zidane (2017), Didier Deschamps (2018) and Jürgen Klopp (2019 and 2020). The women’s title went to Emma Hayes, also from Chelsea.

