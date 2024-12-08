FC Liverpool and Borussia Dortmund have “You’ll never walk alone”, Real have their “Hala Madrid”, even the small VfL Bochum have their “Grönemeyer” – and the glorious FC Bayern? The German soccer record champions have so far been missing an emotional song that gets all the fans excited about their team’s games in the Allianz Arena shortly before kick-off – until now.

Last Saturday after the home game against 1. FC Heidenheim (4:2), the Munich team, led by Club No. 12, implemented their plan to record a new stadium anthem together with the south curve. The fans resorted to the popular classic “Always forward, FC Bayern!” After this line follows the text: “German champion, Munich’s pride. We want to celebrate in every stadium – we, the FCB fans. As it has been for over 100 years, it will remain until death: our club, FC Bayern, in the colors white and red.”

The anthem will be released for the club’s 125th birthday on February 27th and will be played at home games as the last song before the start. “This special ritual created by the fans is intended to create goosebumps and to involve all fans of the record champions,” said Bayern about the “unique project,” which was financed by the fans themselves. So far, evergreens like “Forever Number One” or “Stern des Süds” have created a great atmosphere in the arena, but these songs introduced by the club haven’t brought things to a boil. It is important to the fans that the new anthem comes from their ranks.