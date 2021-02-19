Bayern boss Karl-Heinz Rummenigge had fueled the suspicion in an interview that he would want to force vaccinations for professional footballers. Then he tried to clarify. He was misunderstood. The former league president Reinhard Rauball tried to put things into perspective.

B.orussia Dortmund’s club president Reinhard Rauball defended Bayern boss Karl-Heinz Rummenigge after his critically assessed statements about the corona vaccination of professional footballers. He would like to “contribute to objectification” in the debate, said the 74-year-old in an interview with the newspapers of the Funke media group. “He uttered a fundamentally not bad thought. Namely, that a single football player as a figurehead could at some point be a role model for people who are still very worried about getting vaccinated. “

Rummenigge, 65, said in the “Sport1” interview that the professionals could also serve as role models in the vaccination discussion. “For example, if a FC Bayern player gets vaccinated, trust in the population grows,” said the chairman of the board of the German record champions, without calling for a preferred vaccination for athletes.

They appreciate each other very much: longtime league president Reinhard Rauball (left) and Bavaria’s CEO Karl-Heinz Rummenigge Source: pa / dpa / Andreas Gora

In the days that followed, he was criticized, in some cases, by high-ranking politicians and prime ministers. He had been misunderstood, he said in an interview with the Italian newspaper Corriere della Sera published on Tuesday: I did not demand that players be vaccinated in front of others, especially the elderly. Instead, he said that player vaccinations “could be a good example to convince the most reluctant part of the population,” said the 65-year-old. On Saturday (11pm) the Bayern boss is a guest at the ZDF “Sportstudio”.

Rauball also tried to relativize and objectify. “He didn’t claim any privilege for his team. Football does not want to and will not take the vaccine away from anyone, ”said Rauball, once also president of the German Football League (DFL). “Especially since it is now important that enough vaccine is available.” When asked whether professionals should be vaccinated, Rauball clearly stated: “No. And no again! “