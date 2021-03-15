A.When a teammate lost the ball, Thomas Müller immediately ran out of the Bremen penalty area. He overtook Serge Gnabry, Kingsley Coman, Robert Lewandowski, Alphonso Davies and Leon Goretzka one after the other. Then he turned around for the first time.

When a teammate regained the ball, Müller immediately ran back into the penalty area. He passed Davies, Goretzka, Coman, Lewandowski and Gnabry one after the other. Then he turned around a second time.

When a teammate lifted the ball, Müller jumped up in the penalty area. He slowed the ball while still in the air with his chest and passed it, back on the ground, with the first foot contact past two defenders to Gnabry, who shot it into the goal. Then he turned around for the third time. He was beaming.

13 assists – nobody else has that many

On Saturday afternoon in Bremen’s Weser Stadium you could see in less than fifteen seconds why Thomas Müller, 31 years old, is currently the most important player in Bayern Munich despite the parades of world goalkeeper Manuel Neuer and the goals of world footballer Robert Lewandowski. He runs forward, he runs back. He finds gaps, he closes gaps. He stands out with a ball, he stands out without a ball. He is everywhere.

If you watched Müller in the Weser Stadium, he reminded you of a private detective who was given the task of shadowing the ball. It didn’t matter how many heads and feet touched the ball, how often it changed direction and speed, how high and far it flew. Whenever the ball thought that it must have left Müller behind, it usually only waited a few steps further. And if he let himself be shaken off every now and then, Ball and Bremer were not allowed to feel safe. Suddenly he was there again.

The people of Munich in Bremen could rely on the nose of their leader. Before the 1-0, a corner kick variant developed by Munich co-coaches Miroslav Klose and Toni Tapalović, he surprised with a sprint on the first post plus a header extension, which Leon Goretzka exploited on the second post. Before the 2-0, Müller shone with a spectacular air and ground freestyle with the ball, which Serge Gnabry refined. That was his 13th assist in this Bundesliga season. No other player has that many. In the end, Bayern won 3-1. And Müller said: “From my point of view we should have scored significantly more goals.”

Müller wants, Löw can

On Saturday afternoon in Bremen’s Weser Stadium you could also see and, above all, hear what distinguishes the detective Müller from ordinary secret investigators: He talks almost continuously. This not only helps his fellow players, whom he urges with his constant commands, but also the reporters, whom he feeds with slogans in the interviews on the sidelines. On match days in Corona times, there are usually only the rights holders from the pay TV broadcaster Sky. And when Müller comes over to talk these days and weeks, they have a favorite topic: the national team.

There is now little doubt that Müller will be nominated for the European Championship next summer despite being kicked out two years ago. This scenario was indicated when Müller made it clear for the first time on Saturday a week ago that he would like to play. And this scenario solidified when Joachim Löw, the national coach and bouncer, announced his resignation after the European Championship last Tuesday. Müller wants, Löw can. The “kicker” has already reported that it will come this way. Just how does it go after that?

The most exciting question in German football is now who will take over from Löw. “To be honest, I haven’t yet formed an opinion. That’s not the interesting thing, ”said Müller on Saturday. “We want to be successful at the EM. And don’t know who the successor is. “

In the interview he called the debate about the future national coach a “secondary theater of war”. He said that for sure because that’s what he means. But maybe he said that because he knows that his club has long been part of this arena. Because one candidate who has not yet canceled despite specific inquiries is the coach who helped Thomas Müller regain world-class form: Hansi Flick.